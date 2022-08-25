 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why Brittney Griner?

Why Brittney Griner?

Why would our government even consider negotiations with Russia for the release of a drug-carrying American basketball star, Brittney Griner, when other Americans there on business, professionals and military, are being held for doing what our government sent them to do and nobody has been concerned about their well-being or release?

On the other hand, Griner carried drugs into Russia knowing it is illegal, refuses to stand for our national anthem (ask our veterans how they feel about this, especially our Black veterans), wants the national anthem stopped being played at sports events, and wants to do away with saluting our flag.

Brittney, why do you want to return to a country you have so much contempt for?

How do you like Russia now; why not stay there?

And Biden, your efforts to free this unAmerican from Russia before those who have been unjustly arrested for doing their job is a slap in the face to them, their families and America.

As if you care.

Gerry Tully

Colonial Beach

