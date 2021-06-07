LETTER: Why can't VDOT clear traffic accidents faster?

Why can’t VDOT clear traffic accidents faster?
On Tuesday, June 1, it took me and countless others three hours to go five miles because of an accident on southbound Interstate 95. You mean to tell me that is the best that VDOT, the State Police and rescue squads can do to clear an accident?
Couldn’t the EZ Pass lanes have been opened up to move traffic?
This state is being run as if it were a Third World country, and the more I see of the above ineptitude, the more I believe it. Does VDOT, the State Police and emergency rescue squads relish making peoples’ lives miserable?
Ronald Witkowski
Spotsylvania