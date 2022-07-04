Letter: Why can't we support women and babies?

Why can’t we support women and babies?

There must be a way for us to support both the unborn child and the women who are troubled by an unwanted pregnancy. Why must we choose one and repudiate the other?

How can we have each other’s backs and not go for each other’s throats? What can our government do to help women through and beyond an unplanned pregnancy, enabling them to choose life for their child?

We have money to assist Ukraine in their time of great need. We have money to fund the fighting of COVID-19 for our citizens. Are not the building blocks of our future, moms and babies, worthy of our all out support?

Many large companies have said they will pay their employees’ costs to go out of state to receive an abortion. Are there companies who will underwrite employees’ expenses to deliver a child as well?

Where can you and I volunteer to support both women and their babies? We don’t have to choose either the baby or the mother. Virginia, let’s find a way to choose both.

Anne Lysher

King George