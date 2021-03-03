LETTER: Why did Spotsy school board remove Lee's name?

Why did Spotsy School Board

remove Lee name?

So Spotsylvania County has decided to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School. Why? That is the question on the minds of normal people.

With monuments and names that honor the Confederate dead being erased all across the country, the Spotsylvania School Board has decided to join and make the trendy decision to purge them as well.

Robert E. Lee fought two of the bloodiest battles in recorded history on Spotsylvania soil.

But it is 2021 after all. It is easy to sit in the comfort of our modern world and judge men who have long been dead. School Board member Baron Braswell is quoted as saying that this decision “brings unity and togetherness,” all coupled with lectures on the importance of diversity. Only a fool would think that.

And what of Mr. Braswell and his fellow board members who voted for this? What of their values? What makes them morally superior to General Lee?