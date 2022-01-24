Letter: Why didn't Gov. Youngkin remove all mask mandates?

Why not remove

all mask mandates Gov. Youngkin?

Glenn Youngkin’s executive order confuses me. He has stated that parents can decide if their child wears a mask to school (contrary to state law).

Why did he stop there? Did you know that you will not be allowed in a hospital without a mask? Why didn’t Mr. Youngkin alleviate that burden on families and say they have the right to go in without masks? A real leader certainly would have your back on that.

And courthouses, why can’t I go in there without a mask? I’m sure an executive order from the executive in charge could change that. And hey, what about buses? Why should the federal government mandates hold here in Virginia? Our own state law doesn’t.

We can follow Missouri, declare the epidemic over, and the problem is solved.

Leadership—making one bad decision after another in hopes you all forget come election time.

Garry Archer

Locust Grove