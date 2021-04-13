LETTER: Why do we need pharmacy middlemen?

Why do we need pharmacy benefit

managers anyway?

Not to belabor the point about Pharmacy Benefit Managers, but the explanations basically describe a process as opposed to showing what the value and benefit of PBMs are to consumers.

So a simple question is why don’t pharmacies buy drugs from wholesalers like they do other products in their stores and then sell those drugs to customers at retail—who then may be reimbursed for part or all of the cost, just like they are when they go to the doctor and their insurance covers some or all of that visit?

PBMs sound like they are middlemen who buy from wholesalers and then turn around and sell to pharmacies at some markup that the pharmacy then turns around and marks up some more.

How is that a benefit to consumers? Why can’t the pharmacies buy direct from wholesales and save the middlemen markups?

Larry Gross

Spotsylvania