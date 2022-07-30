Letter: Why I am voting for Yesli Vega

I am voting Yesli Vega for Congress

This was going to be my last letter to your editor because my FLS subscription renewal invoice had increased since last year. But I negotiated with your billing department, asking it to drop Donnie Johnston’s barnyard humor column and drop the columns written by your left of liberal editors from my delivered paper.

I want to address Abigail Spanberger’s dismal performance. Her job is to bring home “the bacon.” She is bringing home a few scraps of bacon, as the FLS makes her look good.

Her job is not only bringing home the bacon, but protecting the rest of the hog and making sure that the meat it is not wasted. She is not making much attempt to help reduce Joe Biden’s high inflation rate, high fuel costs, wide open border, etc. She votes over 90% of the time with Nancy Pelosi. If she is the Blue Dog Democrat she claims to be, she should be around 60-70%.

I am an old West Virginia democrat, and I have known Blue Dog Democrats, and she is not one. She is more of a lap dog for Pelosi and Biden. I am surprised that she is not on the Jan. 6 Democrat Party’s witch hunt committee. If she is a Blue Dog Democrat, she would subpoena the democrat congressional committee members that were in charge of the Capitol Police force before and during the riot.

Where were they and how come they did not bring higher fences and more capitol police officers to control the crowd? Why didn’t they do their job? She would never ask those questions. This is why I am voting for Yesli Vega for Congress.

Michael Boggs

Fredericksburg