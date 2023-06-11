Why include a person’s employer in a news account if it has no bearing on the story? ("High-ranking Marine arrested in Aquia crash," June 4)

Would The Free Lance–Star run: High-ranking Mary Washington Health Care nursing supervisor arrested in Aquia crash,

Or: Kaeser Compressors’ top shop foreman arrested in Aquia crash,

Or better yet: Free Lance–Star assistant editor arrested in Aquia crash?

Your purpose is sadly evident: Shame the individual among his or her work colleagues and discredit the employer.

The Free Lance–Star needs to examine its commitment to fact — and community-based reporting — with emphasis on avoiding sensationalism and reporters’ personal agendas.

Doug McCoy

Spotsylvania