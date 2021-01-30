LETTER: Why is post-Inauguration violence not being covered?

Post-inauguration violence was not covered

For days before the inauguration, we were told by the FBI, politicians and media to prepare for violence at Inauguration events. Thousands of National Guard soldiers were deployed around the country; 25,000 in Washington, D.C., alone.

We waited anxiously on the morning of the 20th for chaos to ensue, for the right-wing armed rebellion to begin. Instead, what we heard was, wait for it ... silence.

The Inauguration was apparently a peaceful event. But then, probably because of my connections with Oregon, I heard that Antifa had continued its reign of terror in Portland, Seattle and Denver. Windows smashed, police attacked, a car with at least one passenger inside flipped on its side, and (gasp) the DNC HQ in Portland trashed.

Federal buildings were attacked. Graffiti, easily seen on a Google search, calls for harm to the president and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. These attacks are clearly coordinated—members in uniform, use of umbrellas, all carrying backpacks, a few arrested with Molotov cocktails, clubs, etc.