LETTER: Why is post-Inauguration violence not being covered?

Post-inauguration violence was not covered
For days before the inauguration, we were told by the FBI, politicians and media to prepare for violence at Inauguration events. Thousands of National Guard soldiers were deployed around the country; 25,000 in Washington, D.C., alone.
We waited anxiously on the morning of the 20th for chaos to ensue, for the right-wing armed rebellion to begin. Instead, what we heard was, wait for it ... silence.
The Inauguration was apparently a peaceful event. But then, probably because of my connections with Oregon, I heard that Antifa had continued its reign of terror in Portland, Seattle and Denver. Windows smashed, police attacked, a car with at least one passenger inside flipped on its side, and (gasp) the DNC HQ in Portland trashed.
Federal buildings were attacked. Graffiti, easily seen on a Google search, calls for harm to the president and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. These attacks are clearly coordinated—members in uniform, use of umbrellas, all carrying backpacks, a few arrested with Molotov cocktails, clubs, etc.
How were these activities coordinated? Have their social media accounts been identified and canceled? Are the perpetrators being vigorously tracked down? Fired from whatever jobs they have? Where does their support come from?
We get daily reports on actions against those who attacked the Capitol. Why not on these people, who have terrorized their cities for years? Are they domestic terrorists? Where was the National Guard to prevent this? Why did the police not stop it?
Why have we heard nothing from the president, Democratic politicians or mainstream media on this, even though they are clearly targeting Democrats as well as Republicans and numerous federal buildings? Why are the actions against these types of groups not as vigorous as those who attacked the Capitol, or if they are, why are they not reported?
Why the apparent two-sided approaches to violence?
Todd Blose
Stafford