LETTER: Why name Rt.1 Emancipation Highway?

Why name Route 1

Emancipation Highway?

Delegate Josh Cole, D–28th, has proposed renaming Route 1 in Virginia the “Emancipation Highway.” It’s one thing to de-emphasize the Confederacy in reasonable ways, but what does changing the name to “Emancipation Highway” accomplish?

It will certainly be interpreted by many as celebrating Lincoln’s 1862 Emancipation Proclamation. If so, why?

That proclamation did not directly free even one slave. PIn fact, it explicitly continued slavery in all Union states, D.C., and parts of Southern states under Union control.

It only “freed” slaves not under Union control: “all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”

Further, it states that the reason for “freeing” the slaves in areas in rebellion was not because slavery was evil, but “as a fit and necessary war measure for suppressing said rebellion.”