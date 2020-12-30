LETTER: Why no coverage of District 2 special election?

Why no coverage

of District 2

special election?

Is there a reason why The Free Lance–Star has said nothing about the District 2 Virginia House of Delegates Special Election that started early voting on Dec. 26th?

Democrats have already held a primary and selected a candidate and Republicans are sending the same candidate who ran against Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy in 2019. Somehow, our local paper missed this?

I realize that District 2 is partly in Prince William County and the rest is in North Stafford’s Griffis–Widewater area, but it is still in Stafford County, which is a large area of your circulation. The only thing published by the FLS on the matter was a staff editorial on Dec. 15 complaining that Del. Carroll Foy vacated her seat to run for governor, leaving us in the lurch as far as representation in the Virginia House of Delegates during the upcoming session.

Voters need to remember that she left early so she could raise more money for that election instead of spending a mere 30 days in session this year.