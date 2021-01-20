LETTER: Why no outrage from Republican leaders?

Why no outrage from GOP leaders?

The only thing I can figure out about why most Republican legislators do not condemn the insurrection is that they are afraid for their lives and for their political careers.

They are also afraid of their own potentially violent constituents. They have seen and heard that the members of the insurrection mob demanded the hanging of one of their own, Vice President Mike Pence.

This is on the record. We all saw and heard the mob call for his death in real time.

It will take a generation to overcome the damage wrought by Donald Trump. In the meantime, we must clean up the mess, correct the misinformation and falsehoods and heal the damage done to our communities and our nation.

We must acknowledge the truth.

Jon Bachman

Stafford