Letter: Why not give front page coverage to Will Graham?

Why not give front page to Will Graham?

I am very perplexed about your priority of front page coverage of community events. The Pride March received front page coverage, while the Will Graham Celebration on the same day received no coverage at all.

The Pride March had “hundreds participating” while the Graham event had almost 4,000. The Pride March is held each June, while the Graham event is only once in a generation.

We have heard that there is bias in your paper. Is this an example?

Gloria and Wayne Whitley

Fredericksburg