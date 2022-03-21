Letter: Why publish some details, not others

“Police identify remains found in Spotsylvania; man’s name not released” [March 8] caught my attention because I am interested to see how the life of another person could be portrayed in the news. Up until recently, I had not been involved in the news, but I felt compelled to write this letter when I read the article.

To begin, I respect the decision to not disclose the name of the victim. I wonder if this is out of respect for the family or for the purpose of protecting the public. On the topic of public protection, I wonder if that is why the details of the body have not been released. Perhaps the nature of the case is too graphic, or maybe there is simply not enough known information to release. I am interested to know what decisions are made about what is included in the articles that The Free Lance–Star publishes, specifically regarding cases such as these. In society, the decisions we make affect others as well as ourselves. Conscious decisions that positively affect others are what contribute to a solid, well-engaged society.