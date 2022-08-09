 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why push Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to side?

On July 1, 2022, the first African American woman began her tenure as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. This will be a part of recorded history and should be celebrated. However, you chose to prominently feature what appears as your decision on the “place of Black women in our society.” This is one of the most disgusting, subliminal ways that you attempt to influence African Americans—especially our young women.

Whether you like it or not, we are educated, intelligent, culturally significant women who claim and perform at the highest levels.

I do not disparage any accomplishments, but our young people (especially our girls) will always reach for the stars. We will not settle for less than the best.

Phyllis Bailey

Fredericksburg

