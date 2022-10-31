Letter: Why so concerned with Georgia race?

An Oct. 6 Free Lance–Star editorial cartoon depicted Herschel Walker as an “All Pro Liar,” making a $700 abortion payment. The Oct. 21 editorial cartoon depicted Herschel Walker with a group of zombies with headline “The Walker Dead” plus a caption, “Brains?! We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Brains!” Why would a local paper, in Virginia, show a senatorial candidate, running in another state and no charges filed? Maybe it was filling space.

The FLS has an agenda to not give both sides of an issue but to run editorial cartoons attacking a senatorial candidate in another state, about an issue pushed by the media that he denied and has not been charged. The FLS is crossing the line.

If the FLS is going to show statements made about a candidate, then why not be fair and show the history of charges made about their opponent, in this case, Senator Warnock? He is a pastor and has made statements about the police. His ex-wife has made statements shown on TV news. I notice you have not commented on them, have you?

Are you concerned about publishing local news, or do you just want to push allegations, true or not, made against a Republican who is running against an incumbent Democrat Senator? What a disappointment you are to the citizens of Spotsylvania. I am of the old school where a journalist is supposed to report both side of the news issue—both good and bad. The FLS has an agenda, and I don’t expect it to change, but I feel I need to express my concern on your bad faith reporting.

John Adams

Spotsylvania