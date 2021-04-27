LETTER: Why tax rates do affect unemployment

Tax rates do affect

unemployment

Mr. Howson’s letter [“Tax rates don’t influence unemployment,”April 22] couldn’t be more wrong. I won’t assume he’s uninformed, so I must assume that his purpose is to ensure his fellow leftists stay misinformed.

I can think of at least two reasons why he’s wrong, and I’m certain there are many more.

First, corporate tax hikes won’t be absorbed by corporations. They’ll pass those tax hikes on in the form of higher consumer prices. Unless the brand-name product or service is a staple, a great number of consumers will select another, less expensive product, possibly of lesser quality, and perhaps manufactured elsewhere. Less consumer demand leads to less production requirements, which leads to fewer employees needed to produce said goods or services, ultimately leading to increased unemployment.

Second, increased corporate taxes force corporations to revisit decisions about where they are incorporated and whether to move manufacturing off-shore. Witness President Biden’s announcement of tax hikes and Ford’s subsequent decision to reconsider its investment in Detroit and move its manufacturing to Mexico.