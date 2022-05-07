Letter: Why the cynical/jealous attitude toward college students, Donnie?

Why the cynical/jealous attitude toward college students , Donnie

Responding to Donnie Johnston’s April 30 column on repaying student loans: Matthew 6:12 “And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” Great nations do not provide an education to their citizens at the cost of a life of servitude. I graduated from college in 1975 and then from grad school in 1978. The total cost of my two degrees was $25,000. Because of my education, I have been blessed with a rewarding career and a rich life. I did incur modest student loans that I paid off in five years. To obtain those same degrees today it is not uncommon to incur $100,000 in debt that often takes 20 years or longer to repay. Mr. Johnston’s editorial implies this is fair—it is not. Until we as a nation figure out a way to make college affordable for all citizens, forgiving student debt is a one-time, slightly distasteful remedy.