Letter: Why the cynical/jealous attitude toward college students, Donnie?

Why the cynical/jealous attitude toward college students, Donnie
?
Responding to Donnie Johnston’s April 30 column on repaying student loans: Matthew 6:12 “And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” Great nations do not provide an education to their citizens at the cost of a life of servitude. I graduated from college in 1975 and then from grad school in 1978. The total cost of my two degrees was $25,000. Because of my education, I have been blessed with a rewarding career and a rich life. I did incur modest student loans that I paid off in five years. To obtain those same degrees today it is not uncommon to incur $100,000 in debt that often takes 20 years or longer to repay. Mr. Johnston’s editorial implies this is fair—it is not. Until we as a nation figure out a way to make college affordable for all citizens, forgiving student debt is a one-time, slightly distasteful remedy.
Furthermore, earning a college degree is hard work. Mr. Johnston suggests going to college is nothing but a party. I can only infer from Mr. Johnston’s cynical/jealous attitude toward college students that he did not go to college or perhaps did not complete his college degree because of the lack of money. An explanation for the questionable and perplexing tone of the commentary is certainly called for.
People are also reading…
Henry Thomassen
Stafford