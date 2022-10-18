Letter: Why we should vote for Vega

The Republicans are a virtual lock to win back the House of Representatives this year, according to the polls. A red wave is coming, history tells us this will happen, especially in the face of current widespread dissatisfaction with the blue party’s failed policies.

So, for all who are supporting Abigail Spanberger, a weak representative who has been largely ignored and relegated to the sidelines by her party leadership over the past for years, how effective do you think old ‘Sidelines’ will be when the Republicans take the field next January with quarterback Kevin McCarthy as the House Speaker?

Let’s face it, benchwarmer Spanberger has been completely ineffective in getting things done from her perpetually ignored position within the Democratic party. She can’t even get her own team to put her in the game, and her quarterback Nancy Pelosi doesn’t listen to her.

The only way Abigail Spanberger would have any impact after the next election would be if she were to suit up in a red uniform and block Democrat obstructionists out of the path of Republicans marching down the field toward a better tomorrow.

But wait, we have a better option than ‘Sidelines’ Spanberger to represent our 7th District in the coming game. We can elect a rising star in the Republican party, Yesli Vega.

Vega is what is known in sports as a ‘baller.’ She is a gameday player who is commanding attention and respect. Vega certainly won’t be relegated to the sidelines by Speaker McCarthy or anyone else in the Republican party. When Yesli Vega runs with the ball, her Republican teammates will get out in front and block and clear the way for her. She won’t be pushed to the sidelines like Spanberger. So Vote Vega!

Kevin Brown

Fredericksburg