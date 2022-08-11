Letter: Will any Virginia Reps. stand against "Inflation Reduction Act"?

Will anyone stand against ‘Inflation Reduction Act’?

I took my economics books out to the burn pit this morning like I did with my history books a few years ago.

With the new “Inflation Reduction Act” passed by the Senate, they just aren’t relevant any more. Imagine, increasing the cost of goods through taxation and adding hundreds of billions of dollars to the demand for those goods; all in the name of reducing prices?

The bill passed the Senate when West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin sold out and voted for it. At least he got something for it: a natural gas pipeline like the one canceled in Virginia several months ago. I wonder what our senators got? Probably just another gold star for their “Party Before People” placards.

Now the bill goes to the House of Representatives where Democrats are required to take an oath of allegiance to Nancy Pelosi. I wonder if any Virginians there will have the courage to stand up for common sense?

Marvin Self

Fredericksburg