Letter: Will Commanders be a problematic name?

Will Commanders be a problem name?

An opinion article in the March 16, 2002, Wall Street Journal about the Decatur, Illinois, baseball team founded in 1900 notes it was named after Commodore Stephan Decatur. The town’s baseball team was the Commodores. Most people called them the Commies. It stuck until after the 1974 season when the team moved to Wausau, Wisconsin.

Decatur’s sports pages had headlines like, “Commies Rout Danville.”

Now we have the Washington, D.C., football team named the Commanders. So will the name be popularized as the Commies? Will headlines read, “Washington Commies win again,” “Commies beat Dallas”? We will have to wait and see.

William Derryberry

Locust Grove