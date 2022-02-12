Letter: Will electric buses include seat belts?

Fredericksburg City Public Schools is “looking to electrify its fleet” of buses, according to a Jan. 31 FLS story. Diesel buses cost $90K while the electric ones run $350K–$380K. I understand and appreciate efforts to limit greenhouse gases, but I do have one question.

For that extra $260K–$290K per bus, can we expect the new buses to have seat belts to protect and secure our kids? I’m thinking not, otherwise the story would have included it. Glad we’re saving the planet, but why not save the kids, too?