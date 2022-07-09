Letter: Will medical students skip obstetrics?

Will med students skip obstetrics?
The mother of three small youngsters was gravely ill; she shouldn’t be having this fourth child under any circumstances. The OB faced quite a dilemma.
Standard medical practice dictated that the pregnancy be terminated, following which there was every reason to believe the patient would recover.
But, if the OB did so, would the doctor face the real prospect of a prison sentence? If she allowed the condition to take its course, and the mother succumbed, would the widower, now bereft of a mother’s care for his three children, sue for medical malpractice? Would his attorney argue that the doctor had not adequately explained the risk of continuation, that no reasonable woman under the same circumstances who had received an accurate assessment of the consequences would not have chosen to end the pregnancy? There was no realistic possibility of a preterm caesarian delivery; the prospects for the newborn to survive ex utero were slim at best.
Many of the OB’s students, seeing their professor’s dilemma, decided perhaps dermatology was a safer specialty. At least no one in the country seemed opposed to the treatment of acne or skin cancer. That a decreasing number of medical graduates going into obstetrics could mean remote areas would be without adequate obstetrical care appeared just a cost of doing business in the 2020s.
John Buford
Bowling Green