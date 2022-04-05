Letter: Will our failing democracy become a Putin’s autocracy?

Is our democracy giving way to

Putin’s autocracy?

Our current airways are reeling with news of Putin’s tyranny toward Ukraine. But do these events evoke enough consternation for how close our democracy is to imploding into similar totalitarian control considering recent events that point to just that:

Last year our Capitol was besieged in a horrific attempt to overthrow our free election—the quintessence of our democratic system.

Half our elected representatives, in kowtowing to their low-brow electorate, would have voted to not convict our president who incited the insurrection.

An ex-President, Donald Trump, spews lies to incite blind, belittled followers into believing that he is the supreme power.

Texas’ legislature and other states are passing laws restricting voters’ access for greedy partisan gain.

The brave people of Ukraine are fighting and dying for the freedoms that our democracy affords us, and yet half our people don’t believe in free elections and our government’s existence to provide “Liberty and Justice for ALL”—not just for their individual freedom to do as they please.

But many of our “We the People” are incapable of critical thinking that would enable them to separate fanatical fiction from factual reality, and thus our mentally deprived and apathetic are contributing to our failing democracy.

And our manipulative greedy “oligarchs” will stay in control until we descend into totalitarianism like in Putin’s Russia!

Andrew Johnston

Fredericksburg