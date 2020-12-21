 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Will Wittman accept the court's verdict?
0 comments

LETTER: Will Wittman accept the court's verdict?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Will Wittman accept the court’s verdict on election?

Rep. Rob Wittman’s support for the president’s challenges to the 2020 election was reported as his belief in the right of anyone to be heard before the court.

Now that these legal challenges (up to and including to the Supreme Court) have been decided, will Rep. Wittman accept the verdicts and acknowledge that Mr. Biden will be the 46th president, effective Jan. 20, according to the Constitution?

Marie Gozzi

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert