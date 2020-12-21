LETTER: Will Wittman accept the court's verdict?

Will Wittman accept the court’s verdict on election?
Rep. Rob Wittman’s support for the president’s challenges to the 2020 election was reported as his belief in the right of anyone to be heard before the court.
Now that these legal challenges (up to and including to the Supreme Court) have been decided, will Rep. Wittman accept the verdicts and acknowledge that Mr. Biden will be the 46th president, effective Jan. 20, according to the Constitution?
Marie Gozzi
Stafford
