Letter: Wishing Dr. Carol Flenard well

Wishing Dr. Carol Flenard well

As a retired educator, I often reflect about the wonderful people who were in my path and made a difference in my career and life, and prayerfully those whom I had a positive influence on as well.

One special young lady started teaching kindergarten, fresh out of one of those Pennsylvania schools where quality teachers would flow freely south of the Mason-Dixon Line to Spotsylvania.

No one in Pennsylvania really knew where Spotsy schools were, but recruiters did a great job finding them.

Watching this young teacher grow and move to second grade and eventually to an assistant principal’s position was not a surprise. Her demeanor and positive approach to doing what was best for children was obvious. Her passion to make a difference was always forefront in administrative retreats, trainings, and gatherings of the “higher ups,” and made her future path to principal a sure thing.

While at Wilderness Elementary, she became a leader, enhancing programs and showing her merit as someone passionate about working with families.

When she eventually moved to a central office position, I worried that she might lose focus on the children. She did not lose her attention to keeping kids first.

The news that Spotsylvania Acting Superintendent Carol Flenard is leaving for another county is a very sad day, not for Flenard and her family, but for Spotsylvania County Schools.

I know her level of commitment as a Pennsylvania girl is heartfelt, and to make this decision was gut wrenching. I wish her only the best as she continues to make a difference. Continue to follow your dreams!

Michael Cotter Spotsylvania