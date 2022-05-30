Letter: With parental choice comes parental responsibility / gun violence and young shooters

With parental choice comes responsibility

I am writing this letter on the heels of the senseless use of firearms that have now become a weapon of choice by our young adults over the last few years within our society.

As I tried to sleep, I was awakened by the urge to speak, not to gun owners, not mental health professionals, not even lawmakers, but to the parents, caretakers and guardians of all children within our country.

We, and yes, I said we, want to argue and claim our parental choice when it comes to things such as what, how, when and the why that seems to matter as to what or who is teaching our children.

Well, parents, the responsibility starts with us. To look at our children, to communicate with them about their hurt and pain, to provide the tough love that they need, to stop using electronic devices as babysitting tools, to learn with them in order to understand how the world around them is changing, and to instill in them the one value that I see is missing in our children.

That value is humility. Parental choice comes with a multitude of parental responsibilities. Making sure we are really taking care of our children despite the challenges we face around us, to truly love, raise, and seek the help they need before it is too late and we are forced to say, ”my thoughts and prayers go out to the families.” We all know the rest….

Janet Hodges

Spotsylvania