LETTER: Wittman accountable for Capitol violence
While Rep. Rob Wittman is not solely responsible for the destruction and loss of life at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, he bears accountability for his part in abetting it.

When pressed by President Trump to support an unfounded lawsuit questioning election results (Texas, Plaintiff v. Pennsylvania, et al.), Rep. Wittman buckled.

If he can’t stand up to one man’s fragile ego, how can we trust him to stand up for Virginia voters?

Pete Morelewicz

Fredericksburg

