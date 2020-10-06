LETTER: Wittman ad focuses on Rashid's own words

Wittman ad focuses on Rashid’s ownwords

By falsely claiming he is being attacked for his faith, Qasim Rashid is trying to distract us from the fact that he actually wrote the things Rep. Rob Wittman highlights in his ad:

Here is one of the tweets highlighted in the ad: “26 Americans killed by Muslim extremists since 9/11. 27 Americans killed by their own furniture annually. IKEA—disarm now or we will invade.”

Not sure how the ads are an attack on Rashid’s faith. Let’s not allow him to distract us from the fact that these are his words.

Brian Brown

King George