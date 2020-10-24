LETTER: Wittman is dedicated to bipartisan conservation

Rep. Wittman was
bipartisan leader
on conservation bill
In this time of extraordinary political conflict, it is heartening to see there are still examples of true bipartisanship on Capitol Hill.
In a landmark event, Congressman Rob Wittman led the effort to pass America’s Conservation Enhancement Act in the House of Representatives, with support from both Democrats and Republicans. He called it “one of the most important pieces of environmental legislation in the past 20 years.”
Wittman observed the critical role of the act’s provisions in continuing to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, noting that the bill would add resources and extend existing programs to that end.
He also noted the bill’s benefits for the people of the area, many of whom depend on a healthy bay for their livelihoods.
The act also supports programs to preserve wetlands and reduce pollution across the nation. Americans desire clean water and a healthy environment, both for our own health and for fish and wildlife populations everywhere.
Wittman, co-chair of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Taskforce, championed a specific part of the bill in Title II, “The National Fish Habitat Conservation Through Partnerships” provision. This section establishes a National Fish Habitat Board of 25 members with a goal of restoring fish habitat. Wittman acknowledged the bipartisan support of Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Reps. John Sarbanes and Andy Harris of Maryland in that effort.
With his extensive experience in environmental science, Rep. Wittman is the best one to represent the Northern Neck and the 1st Congressional District.
For this reason and for many others, I strongly support his re-election.
Carol Dawson
Morattico
