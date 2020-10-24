LETTER: Wittman is dedicated to bipartisan conservation

Rep. Wittman was

bipartisan leader

on conservation bill

In this time of extraordinary political conflict, it is heartening to see there are still examples of true bipartisanship on Capitol Hill.

In a landmark event, Congressman Rob Wittman led the effort to pass America’s Conservation Enhancement Act in the House of Representatives, with support from both Democrats and Republicans. He called it “one of the most important pieces of environmental legislation in the past 20 years.”

Wittman observed the critical role of the act’s provisions in continuing to clean up the Chesapeake Bay, noting that the bill would add resources and extend existing programs to that end.

He also noted the bill’s benefits for the people of the area, many of whom depend on a healthy bay for their livelihoods.

The act also supports programs to preserve wetlands and reduce pollution across the nation. Americans desire clean water and a healthy environment, both for our own health and for fish and wildlife populations everywhere.