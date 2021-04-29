LETTER: Wittman is right to oppose American Jobs Plan

Wittman is right to oppose American Jobs Plan

An April 25 letter [“Wittman should support American Jobs Plan”] claims my congressman, Rob Wittman, should support Joe Biden’s so-called infrastructure package. However, the author fails to mention that only 6 percent of this package goes to roads and bridges.

While the author notes that more of the package goes to “other priorities,” he fails to mention those “other priorities” are part of the Green New Deal.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D–N.Y., said, “This infrastructure package generally seems to be shaping up in the [Green New Deal’s] framework.” Sen. Ed Markey, D–Mass., also remarked, “[This infrastructure package] is a way of accomplishing many of the goals of the Green New Deal.”

Despite the author claiming Congressman Wittman should do more to help communities, that’s precisely what he is doing by opposing one of the largest tax hikes in American history. Study after study shows that this corporate tax hike will crush working-class Americans.

Recent estimates conclude that workers bear roughly half the impact of corporate tax hikes and that low-skilled, young and female employees bear the largest share.