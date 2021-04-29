LETTER: Wittman is right to oppose American Jobs Plan

Wittman is right to oppose American Jobs Plan
An April 25 letter [“Wittman should support American Jobs Plan”] claims my congressman, Rob Wittman, should support Joe Biden’s so-called infrastructure package. However, the author fails to mention that only 6 percent of this package goes to roads and bridges.
While the author notes that more of the package goes to “other priorities,” he fails to mention those “other priorities” are part of the Green New Deal.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D–N.Y., said, “This infrastructure package generally seems to be shaping up in the [Green New Deal’s] framework.” Sen. Ed Markey, D–Mass., also remarked, “[This infrastructure package] is a way of accomplishing many of the goals of the Green New Deal.”
Despite the author claiming Congressman Wittman should do more to help communities, that’s precisely what he is doing by opposing one of the largest tax hikes in American history. Study after study shows that this corporate tax hike will crush working-class Americans.
Recent estimates conclude that workers bear roughly half the impact of corporate tax hikes and that low-skilled, young and female employees bear the largest share.
Furthermore, in the wake of the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, Biden’s plan would eliminate the pro-growth policies that reduced unemployment to historic lows and created one of the strongest economies in our nation’s history.
President Biden’s tax hikes would add to our current economic woes by raising our corporate tax rate higher than Communist China’s, incentivizing companies to move even more jobs overseas.
These are several steps in the wrong direction. Rebuilding our economy requires that we rebuild our infrastructure. But if we start shipping jobs overseas and weighing down our economy with massive tax hikes, then we’re no better off than we are today.
Congressman Wittman is right to demand a better deal for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.
Danielle Davis
Stafford