LETTER: Wittman just repeating Rashid's own words
LETTER: Wittman just repeating Rashid's own words

Wittman was just repeating Rashid’s own words

Qasim Rashid is claiming that Rep. Rob Wittman is attacking his faith in Wittman’s current ad. This ad shows tweets that Rashid posted about deaths of Americans by Muslim extremists and connecting American foreign policy to foreign terrorist attacks.

How is this an attack on Rashid’s faith? Are we supposed to blame Wittman for posting Rashid’s words? Since when was pointing out what someone has said an attack on their faith?

You’re blaming the person for pointing out what was said, but not the person who said it? That makes no sense.

Fred Deady

Spotsylvania

