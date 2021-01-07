LETTER: Wittman opposed the will of the voters

Wittman opposed the will of the voters

On the Jan. 6 Opinion page, Dustin Curtis and Daniel Cortez both praised 1st District Rep. Rob Wittman for his support of the recent effort by the attorney general of Texas to overturn the results of the recent presidential election.

When did it become praise-worthy—or acceptable—for an elected member of Congress to oppose the will of the voters?

Let’s review the facts: According to the Gallup Poll, President Trump never received an approval rating above 49 percent. .Is it surprising, then, that Trump received only 47 percent of the popular vote?

At the same time, the share of Americans who disapproved of Trump wavered between 52 and 55 percent during the six-week period before the election. Why, then, was anyone surprised that 51.3 percent of the voters cast their votes against Trump?

Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and did nothing during his presidency to improve his popularity. On the contrary, he was able to survive impeachment and remain in office only because GOP members of Congress like Rep. Wittman put their allegiance to Trump above their allegiance to the principles upon which our country was founded.

Robert T. Billingsley

Stafford