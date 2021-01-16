LETTER: Wittman owes FLS readers more explanation

In his Dec. 22 FLS op-ed, Rep. Rob Wittman stated, “I respect the court’s decision. That is what makes this nation great: following due process, letting our system work, and ensuring that the voices of all Americans are heard.

"To be clear: I don’t support anything except the constitutionally grounded methods to question the system. I don’t support anything other than an orderly transition of power.”

Given the latest revelations regarding President Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia’s attorney general , Congressman Wittman’s alignment with the president is more troubling than ever.

The Free Lance–Star’s readers deserve to know more about the gap between his editorial statements and his actions. They deserve more commentary than can be contained in a letter to the editor.

Michael Parkyn

Stafford