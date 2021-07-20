LETTER: Wittman partially responsible for deaths at Capitol

Wittman partially responsible for deaths at Capitol

I am outraged that The Free Lance–Star even ran Heather’s Mitchell’s July 15 letter [“Claims against Wittman were politically motivated”] slamming Henry Thomassen’s July 6 response [“Wittman should be voted out of office”] to Charles McDaniel’s July 1 commentary in support of Congressman Rob Wittman.

Mitchell calls Thomassen’s writing “inaccurate, dishonest and politically motivated.” I just reread Henry’s letter and did a little research myself, and 90 percent of his article was spot-on accurate. He is simply setting the record straight regarding Wittman.

And in fact, it’s actually Mitchell who is politically motivated. She recently ran as a Republican twice for Virginia’s HD-2 seat, losing to Candi King earlier this year and to Jennifer Carroll Foy in 2019.

Mitchell stated, “Wittman has never claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. To suggest otherwise is patently false.”