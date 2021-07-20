LETTER: Wittman partially responsible for deaths at Capitol

Wittman partially responsible for deaths at Capitol
I am outraged that The Free Lance–Star even ran Heather’s Mitchell’s July 15 letter [“Claims against Wittman were politically motivated”] slamming Henry Thomassen’s July 6 response [“Wittman should be voted out of office”] to Charles McDaniel’s July 1 commentary in support of Congressman Rob Wittman.
Mitchell calls Thomassen’s writing “inaccurate, dishonest and politically motivated.” I just reread Henry’s letter and did a little research myself, and 90 percent of his article was spot-on accurate. He is simply setting the record straight regarding Wittman.
And in fact, it’s actually Mitchell who is politically motivated. She recently ran as a Republican twice for Virginia’s HD-2 seat, losing to Candi King earlier this year and to Jennifer Carroll Foy in 2019.
Mitchell stated, “Wittman has never claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen. To suggest otherwise is patently false.”
No, her statement is false. Wittman signed a brief that asked the Supreme Court to throw out election results in several battleground states won by Joe Biden. And the purpose of Wittman’s challenge to Pennsylvania’s election results was absolutely an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Wittman and 138 fellow Republican representatives voted to sustain one or both objections; in essence, to overturn election results. That would have been the outcome if they had succeeded.
He and his cohorts voted for “the big lie” after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent attempt to overthrow Biden’s legitimate victory.
Mitchell is right that Wittman never actually said the election was stolen. But his actions and inactions speak loudly. His silence and indifference to Trump’s false election claims did nothing but encourage “the big lie,” resulting in the Jan. 6 attack on democracy.
People died, and Wittman is partially to blame.
Bill Johnson–Miles
Stafford