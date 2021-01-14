LETTER: Wittman should be ashamed

Remember “Lock her up” during the 2016 campaign? You can draw a direct line to “Hang Mike Pence.”

Yes, it did not matter to President Trump and his followers. They want to get rid of any of Trump’s opponents, even if it is someone who has been his loyal sycophantic vice-president for four years.

Do those supporters think that Trump will not turn on them in a heartbeat when they are no longer useful? And anyone, including Rep. Rob Wittman, who enabled Trump over the last five years in his pathological lying and divisiveness, shares the blame for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Paul Gosar, Wittman and all the others who allowed Trump to perpetuate the "Big Lie" have the blood of a Capitol police officer on their hands. Thank God and the Capitol Police that the mob did not find Pence.

Biden legitimately won both the electoral vote and the popular vote. Before Jan. 6, I would have flippantly said, “Get over it.” But this violence and the attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected in-coming government of the United States is insurrection.