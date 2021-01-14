LETTER: Wittman should be ashamed

Remember “Lock her up” during the 2016 campaign? You can draw a direct line to “Hang Mike Pence.”
Yes, it did not matter to President Trump and his followers. They want to get rid of any of Trump’s opponents, even if it is someone who has been his loyal sycophantic vice-president for four years.
Do those supporters think that Trump will not turn on them in a heartbeat when they are no longer useful? And anyone, including Rep. Rob Wittman, who enabled Trump over the last five years in his pathological lying and divisiveness, shares the blame for what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Paul Gosar, Wittman and all the others who allowed Trump to perpetuate the "Big Lie" have the blood of a Capitol police officer on their hands. Thank God and the Capitol Police that the mob did not find Pence.
Biden legitimately won both the electoral vote and the popular vote. Before Jan. 6, I would have flippantly said, “Get over it.” But this violence and the attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected in-coming government of the United States is insurrection.
Every American citizen should be horrified that those insurrectionists thought they had the right to do this. And why? Because people like Rob Wittman have stood by silently while Trump lied and lied.
And what does Wittman say about the election now? In his response to letters from his constituents, his form letter says, “By count of the electoral college,” Biden won. He cannot even now, after Jan. 6, say clearly to his constituents that Biden legitimately won the election.
And now Wittman has voted against the impeachment of the person who incited the insurrection. He is continuing the Big Lie and he should be ashamed.
Regina Moriarty
King George