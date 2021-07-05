LETTER: Wittman should be voted out of office

Rep. Wittman should be voted out of office

Responding to Charles McDaniel’s commentary in support of Congressman Rob Wittman in the July 1st edition of The Free Lance–Star, I would hope that in the interest of fairness, the FLS would give equal space to an opposing point of view.

Congressman Wittman is one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters and defenders. In the face of overwhelming evidence, he twice opposed impeaching President Trump.

Just recently, Congressman Wittman voted against a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He supports the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and voted against accepting the Electoral College votes for Pennsylvania.

He also voted against H.R.1, which would strengthen the right to vote for all Americans. Republicans have either passed or supported increased voting restrictions in 48 states.

There was no fraud in the 2020 elections. Republican officials were in charge of the elections in the majority of states, and these officials have repeatedly presented evidence of zero fraud. Yet Republicans and Congressman Wittman support legislation to restrict voting access.

In other words, if Republicans cannot win fairly, they will cheat.