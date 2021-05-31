LETTER: Wittman should get Tinfoil Patriot award instead

Wittman should get Tinfoil Patriot award instead

In the Sunday, May 23rd edition of The Free Lance–Star, there was an article about, and photo of, Congressman Rob Wittman accepting the Pegasus Award from the United States Transportation Command. In his remarks after receiving the honor, Wittman said, “I am honored to receive the Pegasus Award and to advocate for USTRANSCOM’s enduring mission of projecting and sustaining combat forces to deter war, protect the security of our nation and win decisively should deterrence fail.”

Congressman Wittman’s actions belie his words. He is not voting to protect the security of our nation. He voted against accepting the 2020 election results, thereby undermining the trust necessary to allow our democracy to survive. He has voted against forming an independent, non-partisan commission to investigate the horrible Jan. 6 insurrection at our Capitol.

Apparently, Mr. Wittman is either oblivious of, or turns a blind eye to, the threat our nation faces from domestic terrorism. That threat was on full display on Jan. 6. The continued threat is being abetted by his unwavering support of all things associated with his party’s “Big Lie.” He is complicit in the corrosion of our nation’s political and social life and its security, the harmful impact of which we do not yet fully understand.