LETTER: Wittman should support American Jobs Plan

Wittman should support American Jobs Plan
The Biden administration has proposed a $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill known as the American Jobs Plan. It is far-reaching and expands the 20th century “roads and bridges” definition of infrastructure to include 21st century concerns, such as expansion of high-speed broadband, clean drinking water, an electrical grid safe from cyberterrorism, increased investment in sustainable energy, vaccine distribution, domestic manufacturing, and structural investments in poor and underserved communities, among other priorities.
Continued failure to invest in basic systems that promote economic prosperity for all Americans, including businesses, is not an option.
Predictably, Republicans, including Congressman Rob Wittman, oppose this initiative, claiming that it raises taxes and goes too far beyond last-century’s understanding of infrastructure. But in 2017, Rob Wittman was more than happy to invest $1.9 trillion in large corporations and billionaires through corporate tax rate cuts from 35 percent to 21 percent, significantly raising the deficit, the size of which he now decries.
Now he is unwilling to invest $2.25 trillion in the country’s 21st century infrastructure and the American people.
Furthermore, asking the richest among us to help pay for this investment by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent is “the largest tax hike in American History” according to Wittman, and unacceptable.
President Biden has indicated a willingness to negotiate and make changes to his proposal, but also a desire to go big to make up for the lack of investment in past decades. Rob Wittman and Republicans in Congress need to come to the table and work for all Americans, not only the most privileged among us.
Rob Wittman’s priorities are clear: Corporate profits must be protected while communities are neglected. And he’s made good on those priorities because during his 14 years in office, his district still lacks adequate roads, bridges and broadband, which is his definition of infrastructure.
Lorraine Horbaly
Montross