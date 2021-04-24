LETTER: Wittman should support American Jobs Plan

Wittman should support American Jobs Plan

The Biden administration has proposed a $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill known as the American Jobs Plan. It is far-reaching and expands the 20th century “roads and bridges” definition of infrastructure to include 21st century concerns, such as expansion of high-speed broadband, clean drinking water, an electrical grid safe from cyberterrorism, increased investment in sustainable energy, vaccine distribution, domestic manufacturing, and structural investments in poor and underserved communities, among other priorities.

Continued failure to invest in basic systems that promote economic prosperity for all Americans, including businesses, is not an option.

Predictably, Republicans, including Congressman Rob Wittman, oppose this initiative, claiming that it raises taxes and goes too far beyond last-century’s understanding of infrastructure. But in 2017, Rob Wittman was more than happy to invest $1.9 trillion in large corporations and billionaires through corporate tax rate cuts from 35 percent to 21 percent, significantly raising the deficit, the size of which he now decries.

Now he is unwilling to invest $2.25 trillion in the country’s 21st century infrastructure and the American people.