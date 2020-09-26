LETTER: Wittman supports CTE, STEM education

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wittman supports CTE and STEM

education programs

Students today are told the only way to succeed is to attend a four-year college and enter the workforce burdened with an overwhelming amount of debt. Rep. Rob Wittman understands that there is another way.

Republicans in Congress have spearheaded initiatives to bring more jobs back to the U.S. and work in the educational system to prepare our students for them.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs, both ardently supported by Wittman, have been gaining more traction.

Rep. Wittman has attended CTE/STEM events and symposiums and visited schools throughout the 1st District to hear from educators readying students preparing to enter the workforce, and employers looking to hire them. Building bridges from schools to jobs is vital for creating a stronger Virginia in the future.

He understands that the future is vast and diverse, and is looking to make sure each student knows there is an education path that will work for them.