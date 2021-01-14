LETTER: Wittman took oath under false pretenses

We have all seen the horror and tragedy that took place on Jan. 6 at our beloved U.S. Capitol building. Another type of horror took place on the floor of our House of Representatives when 160-plus representatives spit out the lies that the presidential election was rigged - even after the deadly attack occurred.

Among them was my representative, First District Rep. Rob Wittman. He condemns and supports the lie that also re-elected him!

He took the oath of allegiance on the House floor to support and defend the Constitution, knowing all too well he was taking this oath under false intentions. He lied to every one of his constituents as he has continued to negate the results of the fair, legal and free November elections that clearly decided the presidential and the vice-presidential elections as well as his own race.

To the congressman I say: you cannot have it both ways. You cannot accept your own re-election in my district while at the same time dispute the nationwide lawful counting of votes, which includes our beloved Commonwealth of Virginia.

I ask you to reconsider your invalid and inappropriate support of this stance. Is this the most constructive way for you to begin your next term to represent your district?