LETTER: Wittman turned his back on veterans

Wittman turned his back on veterans

Everyone who joins the military must take an oath and swear to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic.” I took that oath and still stand by it today.

Never did I imagine that Rep. Ron Wittman, the “crusader for veterans,” would turn his back on that oath and all veterans by supporting Trump’s efforts to undermine and cancel the 2020 election.

Wittman has turned his back on those military values that vets hold dear and is now a clearly ardent Trump disciple. He still refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden as the constitutionally elected president.

Mr. Wittman has revealed his true colors. He, like Jane Fonda, has made his choices, and we vets will make ours.

What’s next? Will he support Trump’s call for martial law to overturn the election? By the way, he owes all vets an apology for his appalling actions.

Neil Bute

Stafford