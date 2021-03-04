LETTER: Wittman understands China's threat to free world

Rep. Rob Wittman understands China’s threat to free world

As a retired Marine and graduate of the National War College, I am very concerned about China’s use of its military, economic and diplomatic power to further its strategic plan for global dominance.

China is not a friend of the world; it desires to appear friendly only to dominate. Countering China’s expanding threat to free navigation of the high seas, especially in the Pacific, is of critical importance to our national security and that of our allies.

Protecting communication on the sea lanes over which most of the world’s trade is conducted requires a ship building plan to produce enough ships with a wide range of capabilities in sufficient numbers to make a difference. Ensuring the U.S. Navy has the ships now, and in the future, to protect the interests of the United States and the free world is crucial.

Congressman Rob Wittman understands that peace through strength is the correct strategy and that a strong and viable Navy is one aspect of that strength. A strong and viable Navy requires sustained funding for its shipbuilding plan, and Congressman Wittman fully supports this approach.