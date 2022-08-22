Letter: Wittman voted against PACT Act, we should vote against him

This November, consider PACT Act votes

The Free Lance–Star ran an article recently highlighting the importance of the passage of the PACT Act, to provide care for veterans suffering from toxic exposure to burn pits during their service.

The FLS reported: “The legislation is considered to be the largest expansion of veteran’s health care in more than three decades.” The law assumes “certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure.”

Previously, 70% of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied. The law could affect as many as 3.5 million troops.

An additional piece of useful information is how our local congressional representatives voted on this bill. Representative Abigail Spanberger, Democrat, voted in favor of the bill. However, Representative Rob Wittman, Republican, voted against the PACT Act. Sadly, Wittman’s vote against veteran’s health was not surprising.

Only 34 of Wittman’s 208 fellow Republican congressmen voted yes. All 222 of the Democrats voted yes. This is worth considering when determining who you vote for in November.

Rob Rudick

Colonial Beach