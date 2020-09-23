LETTER: Wittman voted not to give USPS more money

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wittman voted not to give USPS more money

Thank you, Rep. Rob Wittman, for your Aug. 24 statement on H.R. 8015—Delivering for America Act. It was timely due to your vote on Aug. 21 against providing financial assistance to assure delivery of our mail.

Why your “Nay” vote?

Your first stated reason was that “the bill … is purely partisan politics to give Democrats another anti-Republican talking point.” So you voted for your party rather than to assure USPS services for your constituents who want good postal services and put you in office.

Your second reason was: “It does not allow enough flexibility for USPS to address the issues around the county …”

This raises big questions because the bill states, “Specifically, the USPS may not … implement or approve any change to the operations or the level of service that would reduce service performance or impede prompt, reliable, and efficient services.”

Postal efficiency has declined around the country due to changes implemented recently by your party’s administration. H.R. 8015 also states, “The USPS shall reverse any initiative or action that is causing delay in processing or delivery or non-delivery of mail.”