LETTER: Wittman was not elected to fundraise for Trump

Wittman wasn’t elected to fundraise for Trump

On Nov. 4, Congressman Rob Wittman posted on his Facebook page, “I am truly humbled that the people of America’s 1st District have again elected me to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Wittman reasonably concluded, as did the Virginia GOP when they declared such on Oct. 29, that our state’s election integrity was intact. Wittman’s announcement prior to the certification of the Virginia election results is understandable.

Additionally, in the same counties and municipalities that elected Wittman, the Virginia Department of Elections tallied a 23,000-vote majority against Donald Trump. Despite a demonstrated trust in the election officials that declared Wittman a winner, the Wittman campaign began soliciting donations from 1st District voters to support Donald Trump’s legal efforts to contest election results in battleground states.

Virginia’s voters are well-acquainted with the bare-knuckle nature of modern political campaigns and the routine use of alarming messages to elicit donations from constituents.

However, Virginia’s election is over. The same 1st District voters who re-elected Rob Wittman also made it clear that we don’t want Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22.