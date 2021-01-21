LETTER: Wittman would have denied 2.6 million voters

In response to the Jan. 17 comment from Rep. Rob Wittman, who said, “I acted to defend the U.S. Constitution,” I assume that he is referring to the Pennsylvania constitutional provision that allows absentee/mail-in ballots under certain limited circumstances.

Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution vests the state legislatures with the time, places and manner of elections. In 2019, the Republican state legislature passed a law opening the use of absentee/mail-in ballots for "no excuse" voting. This is the method that was used in the 2019 primary, as well as the 2019 election.

In response to a lawsuit saying that this law is unconstitutional, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed that lawsuit, saying the time to file suit was when the law was passed, not after the election. This matter was elevated to the Supreme Court of the United States which also denied it.

There were 2.6 million mail-in ballots cast in the Pennsylvania Nov. 3 election. Because of the secrecy of the ballot, Wittman's action would have the effect of taking the vote away from all those people.

The election is over and strong-arm tactics do not increase his popularity.

Karen Barnhart

Stafford