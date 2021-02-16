LETTER: Wittman wrong on raising minimum wage

Wittman wrong about raising

minimum wage

Congressman Rob Wittman recently informed his constituents of the 1.4 million reasons he opposes raising the minimum wage. According to the CBO, raising the minimum wage will result in a loss of 1.4 million jobs.

However, the resulting job loss would be offset by a reduction in poverty for 900,000 people and a net reduction in SNAP and Medicare benefits.

In other words, raising the minimum wage would mean less children growing up in poverty. The CBO also estimated most of the benefits would go to the poorest among us, while the costs would go to the wealthiest.

So what is the problem again?

David Hills

Spotsylvania