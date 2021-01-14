LETTER: Wittman's opposition was legal, not 'seditious'

Wittman’s objection was legal, not ‘seditious’

I read in the paper that Democratic committees in Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Essex counties all started and/or supported an online petition calling Congressman Rob Wittman’s decision to oppose certain state electoral votes as an “act of sedition” and to deny him his elected seat.

First of all, I am not a constituent of the congressman, and I am not a member of the GOP. I’m an independent voter. I am also a lawyer and a member of the Maryland Bar since 1992 who respects the Constitution.

Whether you agree with Wittman or not, and whether he is wrong or not, is beside the point. The fact is that the Constitution and the rules of Congress allow for any representative to state a challenge to any state’s electoral votes.

It’s a very liberal rule. You don’t need to be assured of winning.

Therefore, it cannot be “seditious” to use the rules of law to state your disagreement. Using legal means to state a complaint is by definition not sedition. It is actually the height of respect for the country and its laws when you use those laws, and not illegal means, to challenge results in the election.