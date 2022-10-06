Letter: Women's rights on ballot in 2022 mid-terms

I fear that today's young women ages 18-50 may be unaware of just how long it took women activists of the '60s and '70s to acquire the many freedoms we take for granted.

When I graduated high school in 1964, there were five acceptable vocational fields for women. If you did not aspire to any of those, you were expected to marry and become a homemaker and mother.

If you became pregnant while in school, you were forced to drop out after your first trimester. If pregnant and employed, you could count on losing your job.

There was no such thing as maternity leave, no family leave, no government-sponsored childcare, nowhere to report sexual harassment. There were no glass ceilings to break, since few women ever reached upper-level management positions.

Those who did were seldom promoted even when qualified. Fewer women were accepted to colleges than men, and females in engineering, science, the military, and politics were rare. Only 11 women served in Congress in 1970.

While things have improved, there is still a pay disparity; the ERA remains unpassed; and only 8.8% of women in Fortune 500 companies are CEO's.

Most unsettling is the Roe v. Wade decision, and growing attacks on contraception.

Mid-term elections this year are critically important. Please register to vote, research your candidate's positions on vital women's rights issues. Don't allow the hard-won freedoms you currently enjoy to slip away.

As for me, I am voting for Abigail Spanberger. She epitomizes what the Women's Rights Movement fought to achieve: college educated, experienced in a male-dominated career field (law enforcement, CIA agent), congresswoman, wife, and mother.

I know she will have our backs. Vote to protect your rights.

Beverly Johnson

Spotsylvania